Zero config VPN. Installs on any device in minutes, manages firewall rules for you, and works from anywhere.
Create a secure network between your servers, computers, and cloud instances. Even when separated by firewalls or subnets, Tailscale just works.
A frustratingly complex and brittle collection of firewalls, rules, and holes while wondering if your network is secure enough.
Rolls out in minutes. Devices connect directly, working from any physical location or networking environment. All without poking holes in your firewall.
Devices only connect after signing in through your existing identity provider. Easily enforce multi-factor authentication, deauthorize employees who’ve moved on, and more.
Every device on your network gets a stable IP and auto-assigned domain that stays consistent, no matter what Wi-Fi the device is on. It’s like a local network that works everywhere.
Define role-based access controls to restrict sensitive servers or authorize contractors to only see what they need. And every connection is centrally logged from both ends, viewable from a dashboard and logging API.
Best practices used by billion-dollar companies, made easy for teams of every size.
Hourly and daily rotations minimizes the risk of stolen keys or stale credentials.
Tailscale builds on top of WireGuard’s Noise protocol encryption, a peer-reviewed and trusted standard.
Low latency and private. None of your traffic ever touches our servers.
Logging from both ends of the connection ensures your network traffic is tamper-proof.
From security-conscious enterprises to home server hobbyists, Tailscale makes networking easy for everyone.
Using Tailscale has completely spoiled us. Why can't everyone's network security be as frictionless?
We love the install flow. Bravo on investing in native packaging everywhere. That's amazing, and it also shows a high quality of workmanship. Tailscale feels magic.
Simon Willison@simonw
OK yeah @Tailscale is good. This morning I got it running on my iPhone and a Linux server JUST using my phone (and Prompt by Panic) and they're now in a mesh network together.
Just got it running on my Mac too, so now it's a three-device network. Completely free, took minutes.
Tim Lesher@tlesher
So I decided to reserve this morning to read up on @tailscale and get it set up on my various machines at home.
That took a hot 30 minutes and I have to find something else to do. 🤷
Morgan Gallant@morgallant
The beauty of @Tailscale is that they enable people to make their own personal internet, for free in most cases. It's this weird paradigm shift, since you have to actively work to make applications insecure rather than the other way around.
Tessa Lau@tessalau
Just paid for @tailscale. Installed it on our robots; so far so good. Compared to OpenVPN:
* Serverless
* Always on
* Same config in office & field
* Scales to large # devices
* GUI-based ACL w/SSO
* Fixed IPs, DNS-friendly
* Dead simple config+use
Kudos team @tailscale!